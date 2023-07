Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker discuss recent 2024 class additions Marquise Lightfoot and Romanas "OJ" Frederique bring to the table.

We discuss three potential players that are trending toward committing to the Hurricanes.

We also play Fact or Fiction: Will Tyler Van Dyke pass for 4,000 yards? Will Miami have a 1,000-yard rusher? Will Miami have a 70 catch/1,000-yard receiver? Will Miami have a 100-tackle linebacker? Will Miami Kamren Kinchens match his six interception total from 2022?