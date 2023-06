Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker discuss Miami recruiting after a loaded weekend of official visitors. We discuss who we think will commit to Miami and who will commit elsewhere.

The commitment of Ryan Mack could continue a trend of former youth football team teammates joining Miami.

Mack was teammates with five-stars Jeremiah Smith and Joshisa Trader, four-star LaWayne McCoy, and current 2024 Miami classmates Chance Robinson and Vincent Shavers and we discuss if more members of the Miami Gardens Ravens join the Miami class.

Miami currently has five four-stars and we discuss where Miami will land with blue-chip prospects at the end of the cycle.

Also discussed is the amount of pressure that will be put on new head baseball coach J.D. Arteaga and year two with Mario Cristobal.