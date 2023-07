Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker discuss the chances of some big-name 2024 prospects committing to Miami.

Jeremiah Smith, Zaquan Patterson, Jayden Jackson, Joshisa Trader, Caleb Odom, Teddy Foster, and LaWayne McCoy were mentioned.

We also compare the turnaround that USC had from 2021 to 2022 and the chances of Miami making a similar turnaround with a significant amount of impact players added to the program.