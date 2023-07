Marcus Benjamin and Frank Tucker talk Miami Hurricanes football recruiting.

We talk of the potential of Miami landing four-star 2024 safety Jaylen Heyward who recently decommited from Georgia this week.

We also talk about where four-star Miami Central defensive end T.A. Cunnigham could land and what the move of 2025 WR Koby Howard to South Florida potentially means for the Hurricanes.

Lastly, we discuss the most valuable players on the Hurricanes football team and the potential pecking order Miami could fall in the ACC standings this season.