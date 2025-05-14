Published May 14, 2025
Storm Tracker Podcast - What Cantwell's commitment means for Miami
CanesCounty.com
Staff
Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Alex Donno, host of the Locked on Canes Podcast, discuss the commitment of five-star offensive lineman Jackson Cantwell.

First, we discuss our first reactions to the top-rated 2026 recruit choosing Miami (1:09) and what it means for the future of the offensive line (6:35).

Also discussed is how NIL played a factor in Cantwell's recruitment (9:18) and how recruiting and development successes will be used to acquire future players (11:55).

Next, the topic shifts to building out the rest of the 2026 offensive line class (17:13) and how NIL is causing players to transfer (24:03).

Lastly discussed are players that could be next to add to the 2026 class (30:47).

