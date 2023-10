Marcus Benjamin and Brandon Odoi of FootballHotbed.com break down Miami's 23-20 loss to Georgia Tech.

We share our experience of the game's final moments and our thought process as the last seconds of the game unfolded (1:51).

We dive into who is to blame for the emotional loss (5:57) and discuss if Miami surrendered or if Mario Cristobal did not respect his opponent (9:32).

We also discuss his post-game comments and how he should have handled the press conference (20:55).

Lastly, we talk about how the team recovers from this loss and tries to maintain focus for the rest of the season (31:09).