Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, and John Garcia, National Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com, discuss the chances of Miami landing some elite prospects with upcoming official visits.

First, we discuss the recruitment of five-star safety DJ Pickett (1:11) and the chances that Miami will keep the commitment of four-star linebacker Elijah Melendez (6:18).

Next, we discuss the must-get players of the 2025 cycle (Chris Ewald mentioned) (12:29) and players that could be surprise commitments for Miami (17:26).

Lastly, we discuss other players scheduled to visit Miami this weekend (Tyler Williams, Byron Louis, Ezekiel Marcelin mentioned) and the chances Miami gets a commitment once the OVs are completed (22:50).