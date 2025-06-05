Storm Tracker Podcast - Which official visitors are the highest priority?

Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, is joined by Brian Smith, reporter for the Locked On Network, discussing Miami's official visitors from the first two weeks.

First discussed is the tremendous job that Miami has done so far, with over 30 high-level recruits visiting in the first two official visit weekends (1:31) and the must-get prospects (4:33).

Next discussed is the importance of having a good season to land a top-five class (8:29), and examining this offensive line class and potential targets, Breck Kolojay, Canon Pickett, and Ryan Miret are mentioned (11:59).

Also discussed is who is most likely to commit next (24:49) and if Miami will land a top five 2026 class (37:08).