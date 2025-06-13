Storm Tracker Podcast - Which recruits are the highest priority?

Marcus Benjamin, publisher of CanesCounty.com, is joined by Alex Donno, host of the Locked on Canes Podcast, discussing Miami's official visitors for the third official weekend.

First discussed are Miami's newest commits, Tyson Bacon and Canon Pickett (4:39), as well as the most essential visitors expected this weekend (13:24).

Next, we discuss which recruits are needed for Miami to have a realistic chance to land the top 2026 recruiting class (22:26) and name our most underrated players in Miami's 2026 class (29:23).

Lastly, we discuss the potential of Miami quarterback Carson Beck and comments from former FSU QB Danny Kannell, who predicted the Hurricanes would miss a bowl game in the 2025 season (35:06).