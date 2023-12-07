Marcus Benjamin and John Garcia, Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com, discuss Miami's 2024 recruiting class.

Garcia provides his take on Miami emerging as the top school in Florida for the 2024 recruiting class (1:46).

We share our thoughts on recruiting for the quarterback position for Miami and discuss Judd Anderson's talent level and how hard Miami should push for NC State commit Cedrick Bailey (4:36).

Garcia shares his thoughts on Miami's most talented position groups (12:06) and the chances of the Hurricanes flipping more five-star talents - Armondo Blount, Jeremiah Smith, Dylan Stewart (16:23).

We also discuss whether Miami should still be confident in flipping four-star Jordan Lyle from Ohio State (18:57).

Lastly, we discuss the safety position and defensive backs that Miami should consider adding to its 2024 class (22:45).