Storm Tracker Podcast - Will Miami flip a recruit before signing day?

Marcus Benjamin, the publisher of CanesCounty.com, is joined by John Garcia Jr., National Recruiting Analyst for Rivals.com, to discuss Miami Hurricanes football and recruiting.

First, Garcia provides his take on the high school football game Zephyrhills and Jones, featuring recruiting targets DJ Pickett and Miami commit Dereon Coleman in action (:56).

Garcia shares his thoughts on Miami's chances to land Pickett (6:29), Ben Hanks Jr. (8:52), Kellen Wiley (12:04), and Tarvos "TJ" Alford (14:01).

Garcia also shares his thoughts on any other recruiting targets that fans should keep an eye on this week (17:11). He provides his take on the prize of Miami's 2025 class at this point (19:50) and the most underrated commit (25:06).

Lastly discussed is the missing piece of the class (29:12).