Marcus Benjamin, Publisher of CanesCounty.com, and Brandon Odoi, founder of FootballHotbed.com, discuss Miami's recent transfer portal additions.

First, we discuss Miami's transfer portal additions and what they mean for the Hurricanes (1:25). We also discuss the win/loss expectations given the recent additions (9:24).

We discuss the position groups to which we would like the Miami staff to add more players from the transfer portal (21:08) and the chances of the Hurricanes making a playoff run (28:05).

Lastly, we discuss the results of the Miami Hurricanes selected in the 2024 NFL Draft (33:19).