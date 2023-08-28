Marcus Benjamin and Larry Blustein discuss South Florida High School Football, Miami Recruiting, and game one of the Miami Hurricanes football season against Miami (OH).

Larry shares his thoughts on the Broward County Showcase games, where the County went 5-2 on the high school gridiron. - 1:56

We discuss what Zaquan Patterson, Miami five-star commit brings to the 2024 class. - 12:31

We also discuss expectations for the Miami Hurricanes football team from game one and the rest of the season. - 15:04

We touch on Tyler Van Dyke and how crucial his health is for the success of the 2023 season. - 24:32

We also provide our players to watch (30:14) and score predictions for the season-opener (34:08).