Miami will play its first game of the season Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium versus Bethune Cookman University. Bethune should have a tough time with Miami as this game is the first of two warm-up games before the Canes travel to Texas A&M. Miami held its pre-game press conference with Head Coach Mario Cristobal, Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis and Defensive Coordinator Kevin Steele. There are plenty of storylines going into game one, here’s what you need to know:

Position battles are ongoing for certain position groups

Coach Cristobal made clear on Monday that the depth chart is still not complete just yet. You can go ahead and lock in Corey Flagg at linebacker and Jahfari Harvey and Mitchell Agude at defensive end, but the other spots are essentially there for the taking. “We’re in a position right now where we’re in the core, the internal guys we are at six or seven and on the edge we’re on six and seven,” said defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. “Guys that are really competing on a high level. They put on video to this point. That’s a pretty big number that they deserve playing time.” The offensive line is a group that will be versatile as all players in the group have practiced at every position in fall camp. The starting five should be decided this week. “Based on our depth and overall numbers I think every guy has played every position,” said Gattis. “This is one of those weeks where we are kind of looking forward to settling in a starting five and it all starts with the consistency of having the same starting five out there each and every week.”

Miami added a walk-on to help with depth concerns

The running back room is a cause for concern so Miami helped to address the issue by adding Lucious Stanley. Miami only has three scholarship running backs healthy and it sounds as if Henry Parrish will start on Saturday. He was the first mentioned of all the running backs from Gattis. Jaylan Knighton was also banged up last week but is expected to play Saturday. “I think Henry Parrish is going to have an opportunity to really try to establish himself,” Gattis said. “He’s a guy that had some success last year at Ole Miss. We are very very fortunate to have him and I think the world of him. He’s a really talented player.”

A trio will be handling the kick-returning duties

Malik Curtis, Xavier Restrepo, Tyrique Stevenson will be returning kicks and punts for the Miami Hurricanes this season. Restrepo and Stevenson have plenty of experience doing so on the high school and college levels and Curtis was electric in high school doing so.

Gattis will call plays from the press box

Gattis will call plays from the press box, something we have not seen from many Miami coordinators in recent years. He explains that he can see more of what is taking place on the entire field from that view. “I’ll be in the press box,” Gattis said. “That’s a transition I made over the past two years that really feel comfortable allows me to be able to see. I got great coaches on the staff that are able to communicate with the players on the field. Where we will get those adjustments down in game. A big point of emphasis for me is having as many coaches on the field to allow them to coach the players in the game. Get that immediate feedback. You’ll see our staff very active throughout the game really coaching and developing our players whil the game is still going.”

Mallory and Nelson will play and will be on rep counts

Coach Cristobal mentioned that Will Mallory will be a 'full go' for Saturday's game. Zion Nelson has been practicing with the team as of late and is expected to be on rep count on Saturday. Mallory was out for the spring with a shoulder injury but has been slowly working his way back through fall camp. Nelson had his knee cleaned up in the off-season. He was seen stretching at practice Tuesday.

DB room is one of the strongest on the team

DJ Ivey, Isaiah Dunson, Malik Curtis, Tyrique Stevenson, and Tecory Couch were some of the names mentioned in Monday's presser. Miami has plenty of players that will be called upon to make plays and according to Cristobal, he is confident that the group will help the team win. “In the secondary, we feel like we have multiple guys that we can play winning football," Cristobal said. "Really, really competitive battles where no one has backed down which is really encouraging.”

