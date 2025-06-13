Storylines to follow during June's third huge visit weekend

Ryder Lyons

It’s another huge June visit weekend and Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney takes a look at 10 major storylines coming over the next few days. RUMOR MILL: Finalists beginning to crystallize for top prospects

LYONS GOES TO EUGENE

It’s another big recruiting weekend at Oregon. That is commonplace for the Ducks but the biggest target is five-star quarterback Ryder Lyons. The Folsom, Calif., quarterback visits Oregon this week and then BYU the following weekend and then should have a decision. Lyons has a phenomenal relationship with offensive coordinator Will Stein, who has made it clear all along that he is the big fish they want in this class. Five-star edge Anthony Jones, four-star cornerback Davon Benjamin and many others are headed to Oregon but the Ducks get one final shot with Lyons. It’s a big one because the Cougars are real contenders here.

TEXAS A&M HAS A LOADED LIST

Five-star lineman Lamar Brown and five-star receiver Ethan “Boobie” Feaster are the headliners – and the Aggies lead for both of them. But Miami seems to be intriguing Brown heavily along with staying home at LSU. Other programs aren’t giving up on Feaster, either. But many more are coming to College Station. Texas and LSU have an edge for four-star running back KJ Edwards so this weekend will be huge for the Aggies with him. Many believe Auburn leads for four-star edge Jaquez Wilkes but some people close to him love Texas A&M’s position with him. It’s going to be a huge weekend in College Station with a lot of elite talent all in the building.

OJO AT TEXAS AMONG OTHERS

Five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo has done his Midwest swing through Ohio State and Michigan and both Big Ten powers have impressed him. This weekend will be for Texas to close on the in-state standout as the Longhorns have been the front-runner for a while and even though they’ve been tested, still look like the team to beat. It’s another busy weekend in Austin. Ojo is the marquee name but Dre Quinn, Xavier Griffin, Samari Matthews, Jake Kreul and a whole bunch of other top targets will be there.

ALABAMA TAKES ITS SHOT

It’s not a massive list coming to Alabama this weekend but it’s an important one. The Crimson Tide probably trail for five-star athlete Brandon Arrington but he knows that staff well and definitely is coming with an open mind about his recruitment as Oregon, Texas A&M and others battle it out. Plus Alabama will be looking to flip some top prospects. Miami running back commit Javian Mallory and Florida State linebacker commit Karon Maycock are expected along with four-star linebacker Nick Abrams, who has the Crimson Tide in his top four, among others.

MASSIVE WEEKEND AT AUBURN

BIG OPPORTUNITY IN GAINESVILLE

Another impressive group of prospects heads to Florida this weekend as some are leans to the Gators, some are already committed, some are flip targets and some are long shots. Four-star linebacker Izayia Williams, who has had five commitments including one to Florida but is now committed to Ole Miss, will be back. Big-time four-star tight end Kaiden Prothro, who has Georgia and Auburn high, will be there. So will four-star running back Carsyn Baker, who has had Florida as the favorite although FSU impressed him. It’s a big weekend for many reasons as Florida coach Billy Napier tries to keep the momentum going.

WORK TO DO AT GEORGIA

Five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson has been all over the country and each coaching staff has designed a plan for how they’re going to use him in their defense. Now it’s coach Kirby Smart’s turn and he’s the best at this game. That’s a big visitor but there are plenty of others. Four-star slot receiver Vance Spafford will be there as the Bulldogs look to hold off Miami, Washington and others for him. And let’s not forget five-star Derrek Cooper, who was committed once to Georgia for about two minutes, but has always held the Dawgs in high regard. It’s a great group coming to Athens.

MICHIGAN BRINGING IN THE BIG GUNS

Savion Hiter. John Turntine. Chase Calicut. Kenneth Goodwin. It’s a huge weekend in Ann Arbor as there are top targets on both the offensive and the defensive sides of the ball and the Wolverines could make up a lot of ground in some recruitments this weekend. For Hiter, there has been a lot of talk about Ohio State and Tennessee for him so this weekend will be big. Turntine and Calicut are leaning to stay in Texas so those could be tough. But Michigan and Oregon have emerged as the front-runners for Goodwin so that will be one to watch. There are many other top recruits coming as well.

BIG TARGETS AT NOTRE DAME

One week after having tons of elite underclassmen on campus for the Irish Invasion, Notre Dame brings in an excellent group of 2026 prospects led by pass-catching targets Kaydon Finley, Devin Fitzgerald, Preston Fryzel and Evan Jacobson. The Irish are battling Penn State and Texas for four-star offensive lineman Grayson McKeogh, who will be back in South Bend. Major defensive back target Joey O’Brien will also be there as the Nittany Lions, Oregon and others are high on the list with his decision only days away, too.

