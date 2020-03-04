News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-04 01:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Hoops has big challenge vs. UVA, and Larranaga looks to future

CaneSport.com
Staff

Time's running out for the Hurricanes basketball team.At 14-14 and 6-12 in the ACC, hopes are dimming for an NIT postseason berth. But UM still has time to make a statement with upcoming games agai...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}