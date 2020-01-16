News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-16 19:08:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Surprise DB official visitor coming for weekend: "We'll see how visit goes"

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

With Avantae Williams expected to visit Miami officially this weekend, the Canes now also have another anticipated DB visitor.Tucker (Ga.) DB Isaiah Dunson is expected on campus for an official.And...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}