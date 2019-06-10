Surreal moment: How Michael McLaughlin came out of nowhere to a Miami offer
Michael McLaughlin is the reason colleges like the University of Miami devote so much time and effort to summer camps. For The U, he might one day just become a poster child for them.McLaughlin arr...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news