We are getting down to it.
The Sweet 16 is here, with one game a day for eight days determining who makes the Final Four.
No, we couldn't let the coronavirus take away March Madness.
So this is CaneSport's tournament, Miami Hurricane style.
The first and second rounds are now over.
We've now whittled down from a field of 64, with each aiming to be the national champion of Hurricane lore.
After this round will come the Final Four and then the championship.
The subscribers at CaneSport.com have the voting power on the message boards of CaneSport.com.
Who or what will emerge as the greatest Cane of all?
The coming days will provide the answer.
So get your votes in in the threads in the War Room message board and may the winners advance
Then we will move onward until we crown a champion.
SWEET 16, GAME 5. Ed Reed vs. Ray Lewis: Who is the all-time greatest Cane legend?
VOTING HISTORY
Reed defeated Sean Taylor in Round 1 with 69.3 percent of the vote
Reed defeated Dan Morgan in Round 2 with 88.7 percent of the vote
Lewis defeated Jessie Armstead in Round 1 with 88.6 percent of the vote
Lewis defeated Darrin Smith in Round 2 with 89.2 percent of the vote
THE CASE FOR ED REED: One of the greatest safeties of all time, Reed was a major leader on UM's 2001 national championship team after deciding to come back for his senior year to help the Canes win a title (he redshirted in 1997 and played from '98-'01). He led UM with 9 tackles in that 37-14 Rose Bowl title win over Nebraska and had nine interceptions during the season. He holds Miami records for career interceptions (21), most career interceptions returned for touchdowns (4), most career interception return yards (389), and most season interception return yards (206 in 2001). He also had 288 total tackles in his career, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. The accolades are many: named a Consensus (AP, AFCA, FWAA, Football News, Sporting News, Walter Camp) All American in both 2000 and 2001; Consensus All BIG EAST in 2000 and 2001; 2001 Big East co-Defensive Player of the Year; named 2001 National Defensive Player of the Year by the Football News; 2001 Jim Thorpe finalist; 2001 Bronko Nagurski semi-finalist; 1999 All BIG EAST second team; 1998 Freshman All American by the Football News and Sporting News. He was drafted in the first round of the 2002 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens (24th overall) and was a nine time Pro Bowl selection, 5 time All First Team Pro Bowl selection and was named the 2004 NFL Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press. His 1,590 interception return yards is an NFL record, and he had nine defensive TDs in his pro career. Reed currently serves as Manny Diaz's Chief of Staff, tasked with helping turn around the Cane program.
THE CASE FOR LEWIS: One of the most intimidating Hurricanes ever, Lewis' dominating field presence changed the way teams prepared to play the Canes. Lewis holds the UM individual season record for tackles by a MLB with 95, and in his three-year career 1993-95) had 388 tackles. Not many recall he was the recipient of the very last scholarship available in 1993. Lewis had two of the most prolific seasons in history to his name, having recorded 160 total tackles in 1995 and 152 in 1994. A two-time Super Bowl champion and 13-time NFL Pro Bowler, Lewis was drafted in the first round by Baltimore in 1995 and played all 17 seasons with the Ravens, compiling over 2,000 career tackles. After the 1995 season Lewis opted for the NFL and became a first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens. He was the NFL's defensive player of the year in 2000, was a 13-time Pro Bowl pick and won a pair of Super Bowls. He ended his pro career with 2,061 tackles, 41.5 sacks and 31 interceptions.