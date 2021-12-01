T-Rob has hour-long meeting with Alabama transfer CB Wed.
The Miami Hurricanes are looking to add some older cornerback depth given the roster situation.And UM has its eyes on Alabama transfer CB Marcus Banks.Banks got his first in-person meeting with UM ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news