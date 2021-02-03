T-Rob on Wed.: "I wanted to be part of it," sees bright future at Miami
Defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson arrives at Miami with a reputation as an outstanding recruiter and position coach.He hopes to help turn the UM secondary back into DB U after the program has...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news