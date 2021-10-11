T-Rob: We're playing good defense most of time, explosive plays are problem
Something has to give this Saturday at North Carolina.Either UNC's high-powered passing attack.Or the Canes' secondary.And, entering this one, it sure seems UM's back end could be in trouble.First,...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news