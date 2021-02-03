T-Will: "I'm so fired up to be here," wants LBs to understand UM history
Travis Williams has spent 15 of the last 20 years at Auburn as either a player or coach.So he'll have some acclimating to his first Power Five job that's not with the Tigers.But he's excited about ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news