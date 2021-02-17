CaneSport - T-Will leaves for UCF, tenure as Cane coach lasted barely over 2 weeks

Well that didn't last long.

Travis Williams, who was hired by coach Manny Diaz to fill the inside linebackers coaching role with Blake Baker leaving for LSU, has now accepted the defensive coordinator job at UCF - click here for the UCF release on his hiring.

His tenure at Miami lasted barely over two weeks - he was officially hired Feb. 1.

Williams had already started working hard as a recruiter for Miami, including reaching out and trying to sway several of the prospects he previously worked to land at his prior stop in Auburn. Auburn, of course, is the reason Williams is now at UCF - he worked under Gus Malzahn there, and Malzahn is now the head coach of the Knights.

Williams took the UM job in part because one of his best friends, Travaris Robinson, was on staff at Miami. The hope is the two recruiting stars would help the Canes lure some top national prospects to Coral Gables.

Now Manny Diaz is on the hunt for another coach to round out his defensive staff.

Miami Athletic Director Blake James weighed in on Williams’ short tenure, saying “It’s an opportunity for him to better improve his situation. Anytime someone leaves you’re disappointed. The timing, it’s part of an industry we live in. … I accept it’s part of the industry. Hate to lose people that are great coaches.”