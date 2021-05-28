Tackling the roster numbers issue: Worst case scenario would be a mess
In his third year as the Miami Hurricanes’ football team’s director of player personnel, Andy Vaughn faces his most daunting task.As do player personnel directors across the nation.With the NCAA al...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news