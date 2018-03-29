Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and another expert from the Rivals.com network.

Leonard Manuel is the next five-star wide receiver from the state of Florida and he could be the biggest yet - literally.



The Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard standout is listed at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, and he’s already drawing comparisons with former Belle Glade (Fla.) Glades Central star Kelvin Benjamin, a mid-level four-star who now plays for the Buffalo Bills.

There are currently no five-star receivers in Florida’s 2019 class and the only one in 2018 was Miami signee Mark Pope, an undersized speedster who brings an entirely different skill set to the Hurricanes’ offense.

In the Rivals.com era dating back to 2002, there have been 17 five-star receivers from Florida. Manuel is the tallest, the only ones who came close in terms of size were Trevon Grimes (who has transferred to Florida from Ohio State) and Florida State’s Fred Rouse and Miami’s Ryan Moore.

The 2020 receiver is already committed to Miami but lives in Gator Country with Ocala being less than an hour from Gainesville. Can the Hurricanes hold on to the five-star receiver or will another team swoop him up in the coming years?