Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Donell Harris is one of the top prospects in the 2021 class and he made an early commitment last summer to Miami. In March, the Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington defensive end told CaneSport.com that he is “1,000-percent committed” to Miami.

That’s the great news for the Hurricanes, who currently have the fourth-best class nationally in the 2020 class, and they’re off to a very impressive start with the 2021 group with eight pledges.

But in the last few days alone, Harris has landed offers from Michigan. From Alabama. From Clemson. From LSU.

There is going to be a significant amount of interest in Harris, who is exactly what national powers and NFL teams need. He's an athletic edge rusher who is faster than big offensive tackles and who is also athletic enough to drop back in space and excel in coverage.

How important are the next two seasons on the field for Miami under first-year coach Manny Diaz in keeping Harris? Can one of these elite national teams swoop into South Florida, like so many times before, and steal another outstanding player?



