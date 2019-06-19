Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Geography can be so important in recruiting, and Miami has a chance to land two players in the top 12 of the initial 2021 rankings, especially because they live in the Hurricanes’ back yard.

Corey Collier from Miami Palmetto is the top-rated cornerback in the 2021 class, and James Williams from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Western is the top-rated safety and just outside five-star status.

Both players live hours from any other Power Five school, but the national powers that come into South Florida all the time to steal top recruits – Alabama, Clemson and Georgia – are definitely knocking down doors to get to Collier and Williams.

Miami has fresh life in its program with first-year coach Manny Diaz now in charge, but the Hurricanes are coming off a disappointing season and now need to figure out their quarterback situation before anyone can get too excited.

There is time, though, since Collier and Williams are only entering their junior seasons and neither has a firm grasp on where their recruitment is headed.

Will the Hurricanes be able to keep the two top 2021 local prospects home or will the national powers come back in and steal more talent away?