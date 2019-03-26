CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Avantae Williams Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and a local expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites. MORE: Will Roy end up at LSU? | Farrell's Three-point stance



THE STORYLINE

Avantae Williams is one of the top prospects not only in the state of Florida but the entire country, so it was huge for Oregon coach Mario Cristobal and his staff to go back in there and land his commitment in mid-December. Christmas came early. The four-star athlete from Deland, Fla., had been committed to Miami early in the recruiting process but decommited last May. Everything came early for Williams since he started landing offers in eighth grade. He has at least one connection to the Hurricanes’ program in former five-star running back Lorenzo Lingard, who is his cousin. Williams developed an excellent relationship with Oregon cornerbacks coach Donte Williams. When he committed to the Ducks in December, the four-star said it was time to open up the Florida pipeline again. But will the Deland star stick with Oregon? There are geographical and other considerations going into his recruitment and might those play bigger factors into Williams’ senior season before signing day?

FIRST TAKE: Gary Ferman, CaneSport.com

“The recruitment of Williams was one of the more interesting in the state of Florida long before Williams surprised a lot of people with his commitment to a school on the opposite side of the country. That's a credit to the Cristobal and his staff do recruiting targets outside of their direct region. “But if the question is how big of a threat Miami is to steal Williams away from Oregon, the answer would unquestionably be a very big threat. Many kids often know very early in the recruiting process where they want to attend college and you can't ignore that Williams was committed to the ‘Canes for 15 months before backing off that pledge last May. It won't hurt anything that his cousin, Lorenzo Lingard, is a running back on the Miami roster.

"And if you are looking for clues on Williams' way of doing things, take note that he left Deland High to attend school at IMG Academy and then came back to Deland. Several other schools are looking to get in the mix as well, so this is not necessarily just a two-team race. But Manny Diaz and Miami is all-in on recruiting Williams, making him a big priority in the 2020 class. You have to think the ‘Canes will be a major player until the very end.”

SECOND TAKE: Mike Farrell, Rivals.com