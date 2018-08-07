CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Jadon Haselwood Rivals

Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a handful of issues in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network. MORE TAKE TWO: Will Urban Meyer coach another game at Ohio State?

THE STORYLINE

Georgia held its big Reveal Party in Sanford Stadium this weekend and a lot of top prospects were in attendance. One major recruit who was not there was five-star receiver Jadon Haselwood, a longstanding Bulldogs commitment. Instead, the Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove standout who shined earlier this summer at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge presented by adidas in Atlanta, was at Miami for the second time in a few months. That has certainly perked up the attention of those watching Haselwood’s recruitment, with former UGA coach Mark Richt is in charge there now. The five-star receiver has talked highly of Oklahoma throughout his recruitment and has taken a visit there already. In an interview with Rivals.com’s Chad Simmons over the weekend, Haselwood said Miami and Georgia would receive official visits for sure. Auburn and Florida State are being considered as well. Haselwood has made it clear after his commitment to Georgia that he would take other trips and look at other schools. Is the five-star just fulfilling that promise or is there some concern that Haselwood might not end up at Georgia?

FIRST TAKE: CHAD SIMMONS, SOUTHEAST RECRUITING ANALYST

“I wouldn’t say Haselwood is looking for another home, but he has always said from the day he committed to Georgia that he was going to take visits and go through the recruiting process. With that said, I would say that Miami has surged up his list. The Hurricanes weren’t being talked about a few months ago, but some view Miami now as Georgia’s biggest competitor. Haselwood is not going to be an easy flip for anyone; he is still very high on Georgia, but this is one that will not over until he signs in December.”

SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, NATIONAL RECRUITING DIRECTOR