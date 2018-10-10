Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling a topic in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network. MORE: Where does Georgia turn next? | UGA 2019 commitment list

THE STORYLINE

One of the biggest de-commitments this recruiting cycle came in recent days when five-star wide receiver Jadon Haselwood backed off his Georgia pledge. He had been committed to the Bulldogs for a long time and while he made it clear other programs would be considered and he’d take other visits, actually decommitting from one of the nation’s top teams was a stunner. Three high-end prospects backed off their Georgia pledges last week but Haselwood was definitely the most important. The Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove star receiver visited Miami this past weekend, Auburn is becoming a serious contender and Oklahoma remains a player as well. Rated as the third-best prospect in the 2019 class, Haselwood is the second-best receiver behind Theo Wease, who had been committed to Oklahoma. Wease backed away from that pledge and then recommitted to the Sooners. Georgia is definitely not out Haselwood’s recruitment. Will the five-star receiver end up back with the Bulldogs or has Miami or another program jumped ahead for him?

TAKE ONE: CHAD SIMMONS, RIVALS.COM SOUTHEAST ANALYST

“I see Oklahoma being a little on the outside of the other three, and if I had to name a school to beat, it would be Miami. Auburn is right there too and Georgia is working hard to get him back in this class.

"The connection he has with the UM staff has put them in a good spot and they have done an excellent job of selling Haselwood on the opportunity to be THE guy there. Mark Richt featured A.J. Green at Georgia and that is who they are telling Haselwood he can be in Coral Gables. There appears to be some true momentum with Miami at this time, but he still plans to take official visits to Auburn and Georgia before signing in December.

"Even when he was committed to Georgia, I said this one wouldn’t be over until he signs, and that remains the same today. Haselwood is an elite talent that schools will fight for until the end.”

TAKE TWO: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM RECRUITING DIRECTOR