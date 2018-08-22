CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Evan Neal

Evan Neal is a new five-star offensive tackle who according to reports is down nearly 30 pounds and is reshaping his body after Green Bay Packers OL Bryan Bulaga reportedly told a trainer at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy that he would not draft Neal due to his weight. That statement motivated Neal to get going on the weight loss - he’s still massive at 6-foot-7 and 360 pounds - but he’s leaner, meaner and ready for a big senior season at arguably the best high school program in the country. As for his recruitment, Neal had been committed to Alabama early in his recruitment but backed off that pledge. Still, the Crimson Tide are high on the list and if Neal is serious about playing in the NFL, then there might not be a better place than Tuscaloosa to prepare him for the rigors of the pros. But Miami is also high - maybe at the top. His mother likes the Hurricanes a lot, so does Neal, and that’s a school to keep a really close eye on through his senior season. Florida State and Florida are two others to watch. So where does the new five-star offensive tackle end up?

FIRST TAKE: ROB CASSIDY, RIVALS.COM

“Neal is tough to predict because he goes out of his way to say nothing. He will take late official visits and decide then. As things stand now, Alabama and Miami have to be considered the teams to beat. Neal has reshaped his body and looks a lot better than he did a year ago, when he parted ways with the Tide, but re-commitments are rare. I’ll give Miami and edge, but that could all go out the window when Neal starts taking official visits. Florida State is also involved to some extent.”

SECOND TAKE: MIKE FARRELL, RIVALS.COM