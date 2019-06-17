Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Leonard Manuel remains committed to Florida but the Gators cannot be too thrilled that the four-star receiver recently released a top seven.

Clemson, LSU, Florida, Miami, Penn State, Georgia and Texas A&M made the new list for Manuel, who has a history of decommitments since he’s already backed off pledges to Miami and Tennessee earlier in his recruitment.

The whisper is that Georgia is surging for the Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard standout although Manuel recently told Southeast recruiting analyst Chad Simmons that he’s 100 percent committed to the Gators and he doesn’t even know what school could change his mind.

Florida recruiting analyst Rob Cassidy also thinks when all is said and done that Manuel will stick with the Gators.

But signs are emerging that Georgia and many others could get even more involved in the coming months. Manuel is expected to take visits to some of his favorites and no school is going to back off the standout receiver.

Can Florida keep Manuel or is yet another flip in the works?