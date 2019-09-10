Take Two returns with a daily offering tackling an issue in the college football landscape. Rivals.com national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney lays out the situation and then receives takes from Rivals.com national recruiting director Mike Farrell and an expert from the Rivals.com network of team sites or a regional analyst.

Dazalin Worsham was committed to Alabama for more than a year and top prospects usually stick with the Crimson Tide, but the four-star receiver reopened his recruitment to gain a different perspective.

The Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt Trussville receiver made that decision shortly after visiting Miami and it looked like the Hurricanes were in a prime position to flip the four-star.

As it stands now, Worsham said he’s only looking at Alabama and Miami and that a decision could be coming soon.

The four-star was back at Alabama this past weekend for the Crimson Tide’s blowout win over New Mexico State and that staff never slowed down recruiting him even after his decommitment.

Miami and Alabama are the two programs that Worsham will pick from soon so will the Hurricanes be able to land the state of Alabama standout or will the Crimson Tide be able to get him back in the fold?