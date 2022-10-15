Before the season started there was plenty of excitement revolving around the Miami football program. With an amazing summer of immediate recruiting success, fans assumedly thought this would translate to the football field. After three games Miami was living up to expectations with two dominating wins and a close loss to Texas A&M on the road. It all came to a screeching halt when Miami was blindsided by Middle Tennessee State and followed that with a disappointing loss to conference foe North Carolina. Miami pulled out a 20-14 victory today on the road at Virginia Tech to notch its first ACC win of the season. Here are some quick takeaways.

TVD Is Back

Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis figured how to utilize Tyler Van Dyke and the personnel to best of its ability. The third-year sophomore looks confident again and started to sling it from the very start. TVD hit Brashard Smith, who got the start, for a 30-yard completion and followed that with a 37-yard completion to Colbie Young. On 2nd and 17, Young made an amazing one-handed grab on the right sideline to set up the Canes on the five-yard line. TVD found Frank Ladson at the back of the end zone on the next play. The score gave the Canes its first lead in a game since its 30-7 win over Southern Miss in game two. Van Dyke would finish the game completing 29 of 46 for 350 yards, throwing for two touchdowns and zero interceptions. He passed for over 300 yards despite not playing with Wide Receiver Michael Redding III, Tight End Will Mallory (injured in the first half and did not return), starting left tackle Zion Nelson, and starting Center Jakai Clark. TVD has now passed for 846 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception in his last two games. He spread the ball out to ten different receivers on the afternoon. The 300-yard passing game from Van Dyke was the eighth of his career. He is the first quarterback in program history to register eight 300-yard games in his first 15 starts.

Colbie Young has changed the look of this offense

Colbie Young, Wide Receiver, Miami

The big 6’5” 215-pound wide receiver made his presence felt early and often in this one. Young came into the game with just three catches on the season and finished this one with nine catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. The JUCO receiver has completely opened up this offense and created some one-on-one matchups for Brashard Smith and Ladson on the afternoon. Smith finished with six catches for 76 yards and Ladson had five catches for 58 yards. Once Miami gets Jacolby George and Xavier Restrepo back from injury this offense should get even more explosive.

Defense Won This Game, But Nearly Lost It

James Williams, Safety, Miami makes tackle near goal line against Virginia Tech

The defense looked dominant shutting out the Hokies for three quarters. They held Virginia Tech to 257 yards and only 78 on the ground for the game. Miami could not have started this game any better causing a turnover on the Hokies' first drive. Virginia Tech quarterback Grant Wells made his first completion down the middle to Dae’Quan Wright and Avantae Williams jarred the ball loose and recovered the fumble on a bounce. Akheem Mesidor had an All-American type of game racking up eight tackles and 3.5 sacks. Corey Flagg also had an impressive day with five tackles, two tackles for loss, and a sack. James Williams had six tackles and two pass break-ups. The Canes allowed two scoring drives that made all Canes fans nervous in the waning moments.

Lack of a Running Game is Very Concerning

Miami ran the ball fairly well until the last two weeks. The Canes gained 654 yards after its first three games and have 195 in its last three games. Miami did not have leading rusher, Henry Parrish Jr. for this game, but that is no excuse for only gaining minimal yardage in this one. Miami gained 93 yards on 23 attempts averaging 4.2 yards per carry. Jaylan Knighton and Thaddius Franklin each gained 24 yards apiece. Most concerning was the fact that Miami could not churn out positive runs with a three-score lead in the fourth quarter. The lack of a running game allowed too much time on the clock and enabled the Hokies to make a late comeback. The positive from the running game is the fact that Jacurri Brown was inserted into the game as a running quarterback. Brown had two carries for 11 yards. Also nice to see was TVD running for the final first down in the game. We may see more of QB runs moving forward.

Penalties Nearly Gave This One Away