Miami's weekly press conference included Head Coach Mario Cristobal, Offensive Coordinator Josh Gattis, and Defensive Coordinator Kevin Steele. Miami prepares for its game against Virginia Tech scheduled for Saturday 12:30 PM kickoff. Here are some takeaways from Monday's presser.

The passing game is working - but nothing has changed schematically

The biggest takeaway from the North Carolina is the improvement of the passing game. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was named ACC Quarterback of the Week and had the most yards against an FBS opponent in the nation so far in 2022. That high level of production had been missing for the first four games but it seems like the offense is gelling in that phase. The run game took a back seat and head coach Mario Cristobal gave an explanation for that:



"I think we saw some things in the passing game that we really liked. Quarterback was hot, receivers were catching the ball and we were moving the ball." Gattis acknowledged that the passing game was successful, but also stated that this team cannot get to a championship level by throwing the ball 50 times per game. He also touched on the increased effort to be in unison with Van Dyke and Quarterback Coach Frank Ponce and watching more film as a group, something that Van Dyke talked about during the bye week: "We're just making sure that he felt confident, make sure he confident in what we were doing. Everything that we've done, we haven't done anything new. So it was really just making sure that we kinda calmed him down and kinda rallied the troops around him." Gattis continued to emphasize that the scheme has not changed and what improved out of the bye was fewer dropped balls, establishing early confidence in TVD, focusing on technique, and just having fewer tipped passes and missed throws.

How long will it take to get the roster right?

The roster has blue-chip talent in spots, but overall, this is not the type of group this staff sees filling out the roster over the next couple of years or so. The depth has been an issue for this team and the development from the previous regimes left some of the talents on the roster behind the eight ball. Cristobal was asked about how long it would take to get the roster where it needs to be to compete with the top players in the country: "That requires a sit-down situation. I always liken it to the different places I've had the opportunity to be a part of, you know. We went to an FIU program that was 0-12 and hadn't won a game, then two years later we're in a conference championship. We went to Oregon when they were 4-8 and two years later we're winning the Rose Bowl being a top-five team. But at Alabama, when the talent was really coming in, then it really ramped up. I think that's for a sit down assessing where you are and where you want to it to be because it's two different ways. You gotta develop the players on your football team while you continue the influx of talent, the elite level, elite caliber talent, which I think is exciting in two different ways because we are progressing and certain guys are certainly developing. Then I think it's also very obvious that some areas are stronger than others, so there's opportunity here, like in a way that history repeats itself, right, whether it be '81 or '87, '91, '94, '99." Steele has a wealth of experience recruiting the elite talent needed to win championships, and he feels the core of that should be coming from the home front: "Well the thing about it is other cities I've coached in, they always sent me to Miami to do recruiting. I've had Miami as my primary recruiting area starting in 1985 or '86. I've been coming here a long time, been coming to schools a long time here. So that answers a little bit different. When you got this many people in a condensed area, this many high schools, most of the college towns I coached in, you got one in the county. You get one in five blocks, and in the next five blocks, you have two more down here... In Miami, you can hit eight or nine schools in a day and that's not hard to do because it's not very far from South Miami to Gulliver Prep or to Killian, it's a pretty short drive to Coral Gables High." Steele said that South Florida kids are different because so many schools are playing at a high level, the level of competitive nature in the players is special and the importance of football down here is something that translates to the next level.

The offensive line will remain banged up heading Blacksburg

According to Cristobal, the offensive line has no good news on the injury front early in the week. Starting center Jakai Clark's injury is not as significant as starting guard Justice Oluwaseun but there was no status update for either player and that both players would be monitored as the week progressed. Oluwaseun is in a walking boot. Projected first-round pick offensive tackle Zion Nelson is still progressing from his lingering injury and he also is not cleared to play for Virginia Tech, as of yet.

The failures in the redzone are being addressed