News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-03 12:27:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Talented S.C. WR picks up Monday Cane offer, planning Paradise Camp visit

Gp34hfhbmcoxbbd8dkdh
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Cheraw (SC) High School WR Jalen Coit picked up a Hurricane scholarship offer just before noon today.It’s his 28th offer.“Coach (Stephen) Field came to see me during spring practice - he was here a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}