News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-16 15:51:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Talented WR to make return trip to UM

Di44wfta8vcynrumg6i0
Rob Cassidy
Rivals.com

SEFFNER, Fla -- Agiye Hall’s list of college options is, in a word, lengthy.The class-of-2021 wide receiver already holds offers from a host of major programs including Alabama, Ohio State, Miami a...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}