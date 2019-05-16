Talented WR to make return trip to UM
SEFFNER, Fla -- Agiye Hall’s list of college options is, in a word, lengthy.The class-of-2021 wide receiver already holds offers from a host of major programs including Alabama, Ohio State, Miami a...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news