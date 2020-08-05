Taylor set to announce decision tomorrow: He's "going to play on Sundays"
At around 1 p.m. on Thursday, 4-star Miami Palmetto High School DT Leonard Taylor will announce his college decision.Will he join current teammates committed to Miami, Savion Collins and Brashard S...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news