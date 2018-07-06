Ticker
TE breaks down The Opening experience, says UM has "good chance"

Xc0wb9zqkla22ux2oknl
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Lakeland (Fla.) High School TE Keon Zipperer is a high priority Cane target who performed well at The Opening … despite turf toe.“I feel like I was running my routes to my best ability, was just gi...

