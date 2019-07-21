TE commit has put on weight, maintained speed
Naples (Fla.) High School TE Dominic Mammarelli says he’s spending this summer “working on catching balls, weight lifting.”At 6-4 he currently weighs 240 pounds; last season he played at 220.“I was...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news