TE commit: On big win over Central, Terrence Lewis, Jake Garcia & more
Miami Northwestern High School TE and Miami Hurricanes commitment Kahlil Brantley had three catches for 23 yards in his team’s huge win over Central High on Friday.He was targeted four times and th...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news