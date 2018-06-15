TE from Canada flies into town hoping that Miami notices him - and it did
Theo Johnson was tough to miss at Friday's Mark Richt summer camp for young prospects.
He's 6-5 and 230 pounds and real smooth when he runs around. He attends Holy Names High School in Ontario, Canada and flew to South Florida hoping to get noticed by Miami's coaching staff. Truth is, he was pretty impossible to miss.
"I flew in just to come to this camp," Johnson told CaneSport. "I've been getting some love from schools up north, but wanted to see how it is different down here, how the game is and see if I could do well against the competition down here. I think I did pretty well today."
That's an understatement. Johnson was dominant in most drills he participated through the day and by the end of the six hour camp session had gotten well acquainted with tight ends coach Todd Hartley.
But Johnson didn;t receive a committable offer because Hartley has been knocking it out of the park in his tight end recruiting since coming to Miami. He signed Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory for the 2018 class. He has a commitment from Larry Hodges for the 2019 class and is also trying to land Keon Zipperer or Jalen Wydermyer in this current class. For 2020, Hartley has a commitment from Dominic Mammarelli, who may end up being the top-rated tight end in the country for that cycle. So there is not a lot of room left for Johnson or maybe even Friday's other standout young tight end, 2021 recruit Gage Wilcox.
"Coach Hartley told me that if one of the two tight ends he is recruiting for 2019 don't sign, that he would offer me hands down for 2020.," Johnson said. "Thats pretty exciting."
When Art Kehoe was an assistant at Miami, he often went to Canada in the summer to recruit offensive linemen and landed several such as Brett Romberg, Richard Mercier, Ian Sinclair, Sherko Haji-Rasouli, and Joe McGrath. Miami was appealing to Canadian players accustomed to hearing about South Florida as a vacation destination.
Friday's trip to Miami was the idea of Johnson's mother.
"It's a good school, they have had some good years in the past and are working hard to get their program better," Johnson said. "I think it lived up to my expectations for sure. I walked around the campus and checked out the facilities.
"Miami is definitely a place of interest. I just don't like winter. I'm kind of tired of it. I definitely can live without it."
Even though he clearly has tight end size and skills, Johnson doesn't play the position back home at Ontario's Holy Names High.
"I mostly play wide receiver because we don't use tight ends like they do here," Johnson said. "I have feet for a receiver and a body for a tight end. But I know when I go next level, I will end up playing tight end.
"I've always been the biggest one in my class. But most big guys can't move like I can. That's what sets me apart. That's what is going well for me. I am big, but I am mobile."
If he attended school in the United States, Johnson would have a wide assortment of offers. But very few colleges recruit Canada, which is why Kehoe was always able to find starting level linemen there. So Johnson is taking it upon himself to take himself on the road, and once he gets there the rest takes care of itself.
Michigan and Ohio State are showing some interest and several mid-level schools like Cincinnati, Toledo, Kent State, Buffalo Eastern Michigan and Central Michigan have offered.
"Not a lot of schools recruit in Canada," Johnson said. "There are no coaches showing up at my practices. I have to come down to them and make myself available."