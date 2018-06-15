Theo Johnson was tough to miss at Friday's Mark Richt summer camp for young prospects.

He's 6-5 and 230 pounds and real smooth when he runs around. He attends Holy Names High School in Ontario, Canada and flew to South Florida hoping to get noticed by Miami's coaching staff. Truth is, he was pretty impossible to miss.

"I flew in just to come to this camp," Johnson told CaneSport. "I've been getting some love from schools up north, but wanted to see how it is different down here, how the game is and see if I could do well against the competition down here. I think I did pretty well today."

That's an understatement. Johnson was dominant in most drills he participated through the day and by the end of the six hour camp session had gotten well acquainted with tight ends coach Todd Hartley.

But Johnson didn;t receive a committable offer because Hartley has been knocking it out of the park in his tight end recruiting since coming to Miami. He signed Brevin Jordan and Will Mallory for the 2018 class. He has a commitment from Larry Hodges for the 2019 class and is also trying to land Keon Zipperer or Jalen Wydermyer in this current class. For 2020, Hartley has a commitment from Dominic Mammarelli, who may end up being the top-rated tight end in the country for that cycle. So there is not a lot of room left for Johnson or maybe even Friday's other standout young tight end, 2021 recruit Gage Wilcox.

"Coach Hartley told me that if one of the two tight ends he is recruiting for 2019 don't sign, that he would offer me hands down for 2020.," Johnson said. "Thats pretty exciting."