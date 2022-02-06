TE lands offer: "Of course I'll be considering Miami"
Fairburn (Ga.) Langston Hughes Class of 2023 TE Jelani Thurman picked up a Miami Hurricanes offer the last week of January - it was his 31st offer.“Of course I’ll be considering Miami,” Thurman sai...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news