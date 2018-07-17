TE talking with Hartley, focused on landing offer at Paradise
Homestead (Fla.) High School TE Rahmod Smith impressed at a Mark Richt camp session in early June, catching the eye of tight ends coach Todd Hartley.“Ever since then I’ve been talking to coaches, t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news