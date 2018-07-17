Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-17 04:59:00 -0500') }} football Edit

TE talking with Hartley, focused on landing offer at Paradise

Agfhcsafrfvontncpz8p
Gary Ferman • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Publisher
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

Homestead (Fla.) High School TE Rahmod Smith impressed at a Mark Richt camp session in early June, catching the eye of tight ends coach Todd Hartley.“Ever since then I’ve been talking to coaches, t...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}