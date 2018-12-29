TE to visit in Jan.: "50-50" shot for Canes
Clearwater (Fla.) Central Catholic tight end Brett Seither landed a Hurricane scholarship offer just after the early signing period ended.He has over 40 offers.And UM is a program that’s caught his...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news