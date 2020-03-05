Teammates watch on at UM Thurs. practice, being evaluated for offers
Hialeah (FL) Champagnat High School players took in Miami’s spring practice today with coach Hector Clavijo.“They invited us out, I do it every spring, get a feel for practice so when we transition...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news