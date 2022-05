Good Morning CaneSport 5.27.22

Before we get into the news of the day, don't forget to check out CaneSport's exclusive interview with new GM Alonzo Highsmith yesterday. He laid out his vision for the program, discussed his role and how excited he is to be coming back home.

Plus there was the announcement of the Texas A&M 9 p.m. game time, and we took a closer look at the challenge UM will face in that huge matchup.

This morning?

We have a couple of new recruiting updates for you.

We catch up with high priority local WR Jalen Brown for where things stand with him. Many thought he'd be in UM's camp as a commitment right now, but he breaks down where his thought process lies.

There's also a check in with a name all Cane fans know - Willis McGahee. Well, Willis McGahee IV, that is. The local standout who is the Cane great's son is picking up some major offers but there's one in particular he wants. Yes, you've probably guessed which one.

Plus from yesterday be sure to check the feedback from Damari Brown's visit to Miami with his father, former Cane Selwyn Brown.

And, as always, stay tuned today for any news that may come up.