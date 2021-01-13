CaneSport - Ten can't-miss prospects in the 2021 class

Overview: Latham is a massive and mobile offensive tackle who started his playing career on the defensive line but found he could take over on the other side of the line. The five-star picked Alabama over LSU, Ohio State, Georgia and many others in June. The Crimson Tide have produced so many elite offensive tackles during Nick Saban’s career, and Latham has a very good chance to be in that special group. Farrell’s take: I haven’t seen too many offensive tackles that look better out of high school than Latham, and since he’s on only his second year as an OT, the sky is the limit.

Overview: Since 2012, when Landon Collins picked Alabama over LSU (and with some family members showing their disbelief), every top prospect from the state of Louisiana has picked the Tigers, so there was some healthy skepticism that Smith would ever end up anywhere else. Georgia made a serious late run, along with some others, but the massive No. 1 prospect in the 2021 class did end up picking LSU, and he could be a huge addition. Smith is a barrel-chested defensive tackle with hardly any bad weight who could be a dominant force for the Tigers up the middle. Farrell’s take: With his motor and athleticism I can’t see a way that Smith isn’t a star at the next level and beyond, barring injury.

Overview: Foreman was committed to Clemson for about three months early in his recruitment, but he backed off that pledge. Georgia, LSU and Arizona State all made serious runs at the five-star defensive end, but USC had consistently recruited him from the beginning, and the Trojans ended up winning out. Formerly the No. 1 overall player, Foreman has phenomenal size, strength, athleticism and speed, and in the Pac-12 he could be an instant star. If he plays opposite former high school teammate Drake Jackson next season, the two could really make a huge statement for USC’s defense up front. Farrell’s take: Foreman has been compared to Chase Young, and if he has anything close to the same motor at the next level, he’ll be unstoppable.

Overview: Ohio State was always considered the frontrunner in his recruitment, but a late visit to Oklahoma was very intriguing and Washington always stuck around as the local option. The Buckeyes have some real playmakers at receiver, but Egbuka should fit right in and earn early playing time since he’s so smooth, so deceptively fast, such an outstanding pass catcher and playmaker and has dominated at every event for years. Farrell’s take: I think Egbuka is an elite receiver. He reminds me of Terrell Owens, which is heady stuff I know, but Egbuka is going to be a star at Ohio State with his size and strength.

Overview: Oklahoma and Texas A&M battled it out until the end, but the five-star interior offensive lineman chose the Aggies, citing family connections and the development of the offensive line as two reasons why they beat out the Sooners. It’s a major pickup because Foster, nicknamed "The Mountain" from the character in "Game of Thrones," is so strong and so competitive he should be an excellent addition to A&M’s offensive line. Farrell’s take: I feel with Foster’s strength and aggressive nature he will be at least a road grader on the inside. He has a chance to be a nasty tackle with improved footwork.

Donovan Jackson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Overview: Ohio State beat out Stanford and Texas for Jackson, and the first clip on Jackson’s highlight film shows what he’s all about: He’s big, athletic and a headhunter who wants to put people on the ground. The Buckeyes have done a phenomenal job recruiting across the offensive line for many years and Ohio State has done a great job recruiting the state of Texas. Jackson fills both slots. Farrell’s take: Jackson will be a staple in the Ohio State offense as either a tackle or a guard, and he is one of the most versatile linemen over the last many years.

Overview: Turner committed to Alabama over Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma and many others. He is another major pledge for Nick Saban and his staff, who do a great job developing outstanding edge rushers. The five-star should do just that for the Crimson Tide as Turner has excellent speed, he’s adding weight and the South Florida prospect should be yet another outstanding addition to this class. Farrell’s take: Some say Turner can disappear at times, but I disagree. He’s going to be the next great hybrid in the Alabama defense. Just watch.

Overview: Denton (Texas) Ryan teammate Billy Bowman flipped from Texas to Oklahoma, but Sanders stuck with the Longhorns as he committed in September 2019. That should be outstanding for Texas, because Sanders is a freak show at defensive end with a super-fast first step, a physical nature and he’s a playmaker who gets his hands up to knock down or pick off passes and just be a menace on the outside. Farrell’s take: Sanders is an amazing physical specimen and athlete. Despite the fact that Texas hasn’t developed a lot of elite players in recent years, he can’t miss.

Overview: Picking Clemson over Georgia, Auburn, Ohio State and others, Carter has size, length, athleticism, toughness and everything one looks for in a linebacker. The five-star can rush off the edge, drop back in coverage, turn and run in space and also attack the quarterback to make plays in the backfield. The whole package? That’s Carter. Farrell’s take: Carter may be undersized, but he’s so fast and athletic and so quick to the ball it’s hard to see him failing in any way.

