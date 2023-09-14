ALABAMA

FLORIDA STATE

GEORGIA

Kendre' Harrison

LSU

Jahkeem Stewart (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

While there were only a handful of players that mentioned LSU among their early favorites, the good news for the Tigers is that many of them are in-state or regional prospects and there’s a good chance LSU can land them all. Stewart is the five-star defensive end from New Orleans (La.) St. Augustine; Brown lives down the road and goes to Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab. Aiden Hall is a top cornerback at New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr; Jones might be tough to get out of Alabama but LSU is moving up in his recruitment; and Tupelo, Miss., defensive end JaReylan McCoy has LSU, Mississippi State and Auburn highest on his list. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH LSU FANS AT DEATHVALLEYINSIDER.COM

MIAMI

Malachi Toney (Rivals.com)

OHIO STATE

OREGON

Keenyi Pepe (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Dan Lanning is bringing an SEC approach to the Pacific Northwest and it’s paying off so far as the Ducks are winning on the field and in recruiting as well. The 2026 class should not slow down at all as there are definitely some intriguing names to watch. If Pepe chooses to come back West (he’s originally from Southern California) then Oregon could be in the mix. Tight end Brock Harris grew up in Oregon as a Ducks fan. It’s a two-team race between Oregon and USC for four-star CB Davon Benjamin. Other names to watch include RB DeZephen Walker and CBs Hall and Lockhart. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH OREGON FANS AT DUCKSPORTSAUTHORITY.COM

PENN STATE

Messiah Mickens (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

SMU

Kevin Ford Jr. (middle) (Rivals.com)

SMU is not usually a team that makes these lists but three elite top 50 players said the Mustangs are among their favorites early on. Rhett Lashlee and his staff are not backing down from the big boys and according to a source “believe it or not” five-star Stewart likes SMU a lot early on. Duncanville, Texas, defensive end Kevin Ford Jr. said SMU and Texas A&M are recruiting him the hardest and Waco (Texas) University standout London Smith also has SMU among his top handful of schools. SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS WITH SMU FANS AT THEHILLTOPICS.COM

USC